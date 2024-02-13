President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the National Honour of the Member of the Order Of Niger (MON) on the Super Eagles Team and their officials after coming second at the African Cup Of Nations In Abidjan Cote D’ Ivoire.

The President also members of the team and their Officials a flat each in the Federal Capital Abuja.



The President also thanked players and officials for their performance at the AFCON describing it as heart lifting.

He pledged that the Federal Government and all Nigerians will continue to be behind the team while urging them to do more.