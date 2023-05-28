President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the awards of National honours on 338 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to mark the country’s democratic transition to another government.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Ibiene Roberts, disclosed this in a circular issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“There is one person to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 21 names for Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 78 names for the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

“Others are; 85 names for the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON), 52 names for the Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR), 22 names for the Member of the Order of Niger (MON, and 3 names for Federal Republic Medal (FRM 1).

“All award recipients are to send hard and soft copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before Wednesday, May 31st.

“They will thereafter come to the FMSDIGA office located at the Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Central Business District for collection of their Certificates and Medals on Thursday June 1,” she said.

Mrs Ibiene urged the recipients to call the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee on the following contacts 0805938265, 08082182222 and 08034308817 for further enquiries and clarification