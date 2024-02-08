The Federal Government says plans are on to upgrade the Weights and Measures Department of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment into a full-fledged agency for improved service delivery.

The weight and measures is a department of the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment which ensure that all commercial transactions involving measurement are fair, accurate and legal with a view to protecting the consumers.

Over time, the department have carried out it’s mandate with some limitations.

But, at a meeting, the permanent secretary of the ministry revealed that plans are on to upgrade the department to an agency to boost consumer confidence and facilitate trade practices.

This quarterly meeting of Weights and Measures Department from the seven Zonal Offices and Thirty-six State Offices across the nation, will reflect on the significance of its mission and reaffirm i