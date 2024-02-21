The ancient town of Owo, hometown of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, was locked down as the Traditional Ajabue Procession was held in honour of the late Governor.

The Ajabue Procession was led by the late Governor’s children, Yejide Rusewe and Babajide Akeredolu.

The people of Owo in their hundreds trooped out to join the Ajabue traditional procession which started from the late Governor’s residence, Ijebu-Owo, GRA.

Speaking after the traditional procession, the late Governor’s son, Babajide, expressed gratitude to the people of Owo for their overwhelming support in celebrating his late father’s life.

He emphasised that the significant turnout and enthusiastic participation in the Ajabue dance demonstrated the love the people have for their late father and the family as a whole.