The Ondo State Command of the Amotekun Corps has deployed its men to the forest in search of abducted passengers of an 18- seater bus at Akunu in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this while parading 43 suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

He said the command is working closely with local hunters and other security agencies to ensure that the victims regained their freedom.

Gunmen had on Friday kidnapped passengers of an 18-seater commercial bus and killed the driver abducted at Akunu in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The kidnappers left behind a little girl.

The kidnappers, it was gathered shot the driver of the bus while attempting to escape.

Mr. Adeleye said everything is being done by security operatives in the state to ensure that the victims regain their freedom.