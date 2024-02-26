The National examination council NECO has released 2023 senior school certificate examination result.

Registrar of the council Professor Dantani Wushishi released the result of the examination in press briefing at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

74,342 candidates sat for the examination 50,066 candidates got 5 credits and above including mathematics and English representing 67.35 percent.

62,530 candidates representing 84.11 percent got 5 credits and above irrespective of English and mathematics.

8,518 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice.

One centre in Borno state was blacklisted for aiding and abetting malpractice by sharing WhatsApp messages to candidates.

The examination body also launched its e -posting software designed to address to address problems associated with posting of the councils staff for out of station assignments.