The National examination council, NECO said it is still being owed over 2 billion naira by various states in the country accruing from registration fees.

Registrar of the council professor Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this in a press briefing at the NECO headquarters in Minna while announcing the release of the 2022 Senior School Certificate in Examination results, SSCE .

Advertisement

A total of 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, 47.03 percent were female , this shows a significant improvement in girl child education.

44,162 candidates representing 76.13 percent, for the English language examination, got credit and above while 43,096 got credit and above out of the 57,700 that registered for mathematics.

Advertisement

In total the number of candidates who got credit and above in English and mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36% percent.

This is 5.3% lower than 62.59% recorded in 2021.

There was also a rise in the number of persons booked for various forms of examination malpractice from 4,454 in 2021 to 11,419 in 2022.

Advertisement

This shows a worsening state of moral decadence in the system.

The registrar attributes the rising number of those booked to improvements in strategy and techniques adopted by the monitoring officers.

He further stated that various states in the federation owe the examination body a total debt sum amounting to over 2 billion naira.