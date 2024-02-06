Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso has expressed optimsitism that the rising inflation will decline in 2024.

He spoke while appearing at a sectoral debate organised by the House of Representatives.

He is confident positive outcomes from the administration of Bola Tinubu are already emerging and will further emerge in the near future.

He attributes the pressure on the dollar to speculations, increased capital outflow, increased forex demand and excess liquidity

He assured Nigerians the challenges of the exchange rate are being tackled.