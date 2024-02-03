The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu.

The announcement was made on Saturday via a press statement issued by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

The re-run was suspended as a result of disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

The affected areas are as follows:

Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State

Advertisement

Suspension of elections in two Polling Units (Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA) where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums.

Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State

Suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls.

Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State

Suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalization, and disruption by thugs.

The National Chairman added that the decision of the Commission aligns with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Advertisement

He said further necessary measures for the affected constituencies will be announced after the Commission’s meeting on Monday.

INEC invited security agencies to investigate the incidents, while the Commission commits to thoroughly interrogating any breaches involving its officials.