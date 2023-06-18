The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji has stressed the need to address interruptions of academic calendar of various universities across Nigeria.

Professor Oladiji spoke at the 2023 orientation programme for fresh students of the institution.

Tertiary education in Nigeria witness disruptions, due to industrial actions by various labour unions, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The students are always at the receiving end, as these always affect the academic calendar.

The issue came up for discussion at this programme, organised for new students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Adenike Oladiji who addressed the new students, expressed concern over incessant delay in academic calendar.

The Vice Chancellor urged them to shun social vices and focus on their academic activities.

She also urged them to be weary of the kind of companies they keep on campus.

Some of the students and officials spoke on the essence of the programme and the need to abide by the rules and regulations of the university.