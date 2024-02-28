In line with a pledged return to democracy from junta rule, Chad’s election agency revealed dates for a presidential election on Tuesday, promising to hold two rounds of voting in May and June with provisional results due on July 7.

After taking over in 2021, the military authorities said that elections would take place in 18 months, but they ultimately decided to postpone them until October 10, 2024.

According to the announcement, the first round of the presidential poll is scheduled for May 6, followed by the second round on June 22. The agency also stated that the lists of candidates selected by the Constitutional Council would be published on March 24.

In December, Chadians voted in favor of a new constitution, raising concerns among critics that it could further entrench junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s hold on power.

While Deby has not officially declared his candidacy, he assumed power following the death of his father, President Idriss Deby, in a conflict with insurgents.

Chad’s military government is among several juntas governing in West and Central Africa, contributing to fears of democratic regression in the region, which has witnessed eight coups since 2020.