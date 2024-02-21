The Commissioner of police zamfara state command Muhammad Daligan says Insecurity bedevilling the state will end in the next three months.

He says bandits have continued to make live unbearable to the people in villages and highways which has increased poverty rate in the state.

CP Daligan stated this during a stakeholders meeting with religious groups, Civil societies, grains dealer’s among other groups.

The meeting is aimed at averting the planned strike and protest by various organizations in the state over what they described as high cost of living.

He adds that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not responsible for the current high cost of living, noting that the current administration is working hard to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

The Zamfara police boss enjoins Nigerians to intensify prayers and continue to support the government in its quest to uplifting the living standard of the people and restore peace across troubled areas.