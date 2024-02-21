Raila Odinga, a well-known Kenyan opposition leader, has officially announced his candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), paving the way for a potentially historic leadership attempt.

In a press conference, Odinga declared his willingness to run for the influential position, citing thorough consultations with friends before announcing the choice.

He said “If the leadership of Africa desires my services, I am prepared and offer myself to serve this continent. I am ready to pursue the chairmanship of the African Union.”

Expressing concern over the “brain drain” phenomenon, Odinga voiced his discontent with the plight of African youth forced to seek opportunities abroad due to challenging economic conditions.

He pledged to leverage his leadership to transform Africa’s fortunes and position the continent as an economic powerhouse.

Citing his tenure as the AU special envoy for infrastructure development in Africa from 2018 to 2023, Odinga emphasised his qualifications for the position, noting his comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic landscape across the continent.

The AUC chairperson position is set to become vacant in 2025, with the incumbent, Chad’s Moussa Faki, concluding his two-term tenure.

The chairperson is the AU’s chief executive officer and legal representative, handling administrative and financial concerns, promoting the organization’s goals, and dealing with stakeholders.

As he vies for one of Africa’s most prominent leadership positions, his candidacy has far-reaching ramifications not only for Kenya, but also for the trajectory of continental governance and development.