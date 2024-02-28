As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.

Advertisement

As part of measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to give succor to residents of Ogun State due to the economic hardship, the government has commenced registration and screening of those who require surgical intervention.

While speaking at the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency, Afolabi Dosunmu said the intervention was a directive given by Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide succour to the people and Government hospitals in the state are ready to carry out the directive.

He said those whose cases are not ready for immediate surgery, would be enrolled for them to have access to the intervention when they are ready.

Some residents at the registration point appreciated the Governor for the programme and prayed for his successful tenure in office.

They say the programme will impact directly on the lives of the people and restore lost hope.