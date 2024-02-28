The Think Tank on Nigeria advocacy group has unveiled a compendium of communique that proffers solutions to the numerous challenges of Nigeria.

The technocrats admit that Nigeria requires the right set of leaders to progress.

As Nigerians lament the hardship in the country and the government struggling to cushion the impact on the masses, a convergence of technocrats called the Think Tank on Nigeria is out to proffer solutions to some of the problems affecting the country.

Here, these concerned technocrats seek to contribute ideas towards the development of Nigeria.

Founded in the year 2022, the over 300 members often meet to analyse Nigerian issues with the aim of making recommendations for policymakers.

Nigerians from all walks of life, educated and non-educated, young and old met minds to create a policy document on

youths and entertainment development, industrialization, means of funding the economy, strengthening the informal sector, mining sector, substance abuse, corruption and mental health.

And it has formed a compendium of communiqués titled Conversations Volume.

The Think Tank on Nigeria group admits that the book has the capacity to transform Nigeria, if the ideas are adopted.

The Technocrats are of the opinion that the roots of Nigeria’s problems are leadership and corruption.

They want the Government to their policies to develop the society.

The advocacy group also used the forum to unveil its website which they say will be a platform to engage more technocrats.