The Fulani community in Plateau State has cried out against what they allege to be marginalization, and lack of concern to their plight b y the government in the wake of the yuletide killings.

The leadership of the Fulani community in the state says they lost many lives and property, as many of their members were caught in the Web of the crisis.

The leadership of the Fulani community in Plateau State has invited journalists to a forum to tell their side of the story in the aftermath of the Yuletide killings that left more than 200 people dead, including Women and Children.

There have been several accusations and counter-accusations between ethnic groups in the area over who is responsible for the Christmas Eve attacks.

The Fulani community also claim that about 350 of their members lost their lives while 15 villages were burnt and many more were displaced in attacks from April, last year to date.

They also claim 840 cows were rustled from them by suspected militia, and nothing has been done despite reporting the case to the relevant authorities.

They also accuse the state government of showing no concern for the plight of the Fulani community in the state, and not giving them relief materials provided by the federal movement for the displaced and vulnerable in the state.