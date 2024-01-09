In furtherance of efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to curb crimes and criminality across the country, the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department Tactical Team- DFI-IRT and DFI-STS have successfully arrested 67 suspects for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, gunrunning, one-chance, armed robbery, banditry across the country.

Similarly the Police has recovered 5,454 rounds of live ammunitions of different calibre, 300 live cartridges, 50 empty shells of ammunition, 68 rifles, and 33 different ATM cards amongst others.

Prominent amongst these achievements, is the arrest of three (3) suspects who are members of a gunrunning syndicate in connection with the Christmas Eve attack on some villages in Plateau State, they are currently in police custody and assisting with investigation.

The suspects are (1) Ahmed Sulaimon (2) Balikisu Aliyu (3) Aboki Samuel. Upon their arrest, 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 AK-49 rifle, 1000 rounds of live ammunition and 5 magazines were recovered from them.

Also, 4 suspects were arrested in connection with the bank robbery at Otukpo where Nine (9) AK-47 rifles were recovered from the said suspects while five (5) suspects fell to the superior fire power of Police operatives during a fierce gun duel at their hideout in Taraku village, Buruku LGA of Benue State.

They all confessed to committing the heinous act and linked other gang members who are at large and have also named Terzungwe Shionda a.k.a ‘3-star general’ (now late), Terlumum Pila and one Ayuko both at large, to be the ones supplying them arms on loan for their operations.

The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Police to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens by relentlessly cracking down on criminals and criminally related activities and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Nigeria is a safe space for everyone.