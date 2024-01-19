The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Candidate as duly elected governor of Ogun state.

The appellants, Ladi Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party had prayed the apex court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections in the 99 polling units where elections were allegedly cancelled.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro had last week Thursday reserved judgment in the case after the parties adopted their final briefs.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared that Abiodun of the APC polled a total of 276,298 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adebutu of the PDP, who garnered a total of 262,383 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, Adebutu approached the Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, insisting that he was the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

He told the tribunal that he secured the highest number of valid votes cast at the election and therefore ought to have been declared the winner by INEC.

However, Adebutu’s petition was dismissed by the Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led three-man tribunal, which affirmed Abiodun as the bona fide winner of the contest.

Now, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed the PDP and its candidate Adebutu Oladipupo for lacking in merit.