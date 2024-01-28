Residents of Angwan Sama, a community situated on a mountain in Madala lack basic social amenities, and they have lived in deprivation for a long time.

Two years ago Tvc News reported on the deplorable living condition of the people, but since then, nothing has changed.

Lateefa had just concluded her Higher National Diploma from a polytechnic in Zamfara state.

She is back home living on this mountain with her family . Although she grew up here, but the stress of living here without basic social amenities is not a reality she is comfortable with.

This is Angwan Sama community on a mountain in Madala, a border town between Niger state and Abuja , Nigeria’s capital city.

The plight of Residents in this community is harsh, due to the absence of social amenities.

Although Tvc News reported this story two years ago, the community is yet to receive attention from the government.

TVC News went round the neighborhood to check on the people we met 2 years ago, some have moved out and new ones have moved in.

Ndidiamaka lives here too, her mini plantain chips factory is also here.

In addition to the need for water and access road, the absence of a primary healthcare facility increases the risk of death incase of ill health.

The health ministry in Niger state is now divided into two ministries to ensure effective administration, the ministry of primary healthcare and ministry of tertiary health.

The commissioner for primary healthcare Dr Dangana Ibrahim who’s ministry says their focus is currently not on establishing new healthcare facilities in the state.

Accessing the available primary healthcare centre around the mountain is a major challenge as there are no access roads created to enable the people move freely.

Their hope is on the government is still strong, they believe that one day, their plight will get the desired attention, but they do not know how long they will have to wait.