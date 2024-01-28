A member of the house of Representatives who represents Ikeduru and Mbaitolu Federal Constituency in Imo state Akarachi Amadi says expressed commitment to education development across his federal constituency.

Mr. Amadi spoke at an Event in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State.

Mr Amadi spoke to constituents who were gathered at his instance where he promised to give priority to education by ensuring that no child drops out of school due to school fees or any related fees in school.

Akarachi Amadi who donated food items and other valuables to his constituents also promised to tackle erosion menace which has been a nightmare to his people.

The Lawmaker also appealed to everyone irrespective of party affiliations to join hands with him to bring dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency.

Speakers at the event commended the lawmaker for creating a platform for members of the Constituency to bring development to the people.

Stakeholders believe constant engagement with the people of the area will engender peace and economic development of the Constituency.