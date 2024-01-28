There is need for Civil Engineers, Architects and Surveyors to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard buildings and prevent infrastructure collapse in Nigeria.

A Professor of Surveying and Geomatics at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Lazarus Ojigi was delivering a lecture in Osogbo.

Surveying is not just about measurements and boundaries; it is about providing the foundation for sustainable development, infrastructure planning and responsible use of natural resources.

The pivotal role of surveyors is integral to the success of various projects that shape the landscape of various communities.

This is not only to avoid building collapse but also loss of lives and properties as witnessed in some States of the federation.

At the investiture, Professor Lazarus Ojigi who tasked surveyors make use of modern technology equipments to deliver quality job also appealed to Government for implementation of policies that will address incidents of building collapse.

The Chairman, Nigeria Institution of Surveyors stressed the need for Government to ensure the Country is mapped.

The theme for the lecture is, ‘Artificial intelligence in surveying and Geoinformatics: “opportunities and implications for professional practice and development in Nigeria”.