The Federal Government has launched four task teams to implement President Bola Tinubu’s vision for extensive housing sector reforms.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, announced this in Abuja, and emphasised the integral role of housing towards building a 1 trillion dollars economy.

The reform teams will concentrate on Housing Institutions, Multi-Agency Project Delivery, Land, and Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs.

The Housing Reform Task Team, is saddled with the primary objective of ensuring that housing agencies under the supervision of the ministry are optimized to deliver on the provision of quality, decent and affordable homes to Nigerians.

The team comprises housing industry sector experts, stakeholders, agency representatives, professional bodies, and academia.

A thorough review and facilitation of necessary legislative amendments of relevant housing industry laws, including National Housing Fund (NHF) Act,1992, Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria Establishment Act, 1993, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Act,1973, and PenCom Act to allow for increased investment in housing.

It’s scope of work includes developing a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for the construction of 20,000 new houses per year.

It will coordinate efforts of the ministry, and other relevant housing authority to streamline processes and eliminate bottlenecks in housing development so as to increase the national housing stock.