A New York jury has decided Donald Trump should pay $83.3m (£65m) for defaming columnist E Jean Carroll in 2019 while he was US president.

The penalty in the civil trial is made up of $18.3m for compensatory damages and $65m in punitive damages.

Mr Trump was found in a previous civil case to have defamed Ms Carroll and sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

He vowed to appeal the latest ruling, calling the case a witch hunt and the verdict “absolutely ridiculous”.

In the latest trial, the jury was only required to decide how much compensation, if any, should be awarded to Ms Carroll.

The compensatory damages are meant to account for the harm that the jury found his comments had done to her reputation and emotional wellbeing.

The panel also had to come up with a punitive penalty intended to stop Mr Trump from continuing to speak out against her.

It took the jury of seven men and two women less than three hours to reach a verdict on Friday afternoon.

Mr Trump, who looks likely to be the Republican candidate in November’s presidential election, also faces four criminal cases for a total of 91 felony counts.

He is the first president in US history to be charged with a crime, but has pleaded not guilty or denied all the charges.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to his supporters, as he departs for his second civil trial after E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her decades ago, outside a Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 26, 2024

Her attorney, Robbie Kaplan, said in a statement: “Today’s verdict proves that the law applies to everyone in our country, even the rich, even the famous, even former presidents.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, or even that he has ever met Ms Carroll, including on Friday morning.

But following the verdict he refrained from attacking her directly when he slammed the outcome of the case in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

E. Jean Carroll walks outside the Manhattan Federal Court, for the second civil trial after she accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2024

A civil trial last year found Mr Trump sexually assaulted Ms Carroll, a magazine columnist, in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the 1990s.

That jury also found him liable for defamation for calling her accusations a lie – and he was ordered to pay her about $5m in damages.

The case that ended on Friday focused on different defamatory comments by Mr Trump in 2019.

Ms Carroll has yet to receive any money from Mr Trump.

The former president has paid a deposit to the court while the appeal process on the first defamation suit plays out, former federal prosecutor Mitch Epner said.

The same rules will apply to these much higher damages, Mr Epner added, where Mr Trump will have to put up an extra $83.3m – in either cash or an appeal bond – as a deposit.

Mr Trump, who abruptly left court earlier in the day with his Secret Service security detail, was not present to hear the verdict.

His departure came moments after Judge Kaplan threatened to jail Mr Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, for continuing to speak after he had told her to be quiet.

The judge had threatened to eject Mr Trump earlier after he muttered about the case being a “con job” and a “witch hunt” in court. Before the verdict was read, the judge warned: “We will have no outbursts.”

During closing arguments earlier on Friday, a lawyer for Ms Carroll told the court her reputation had been severely harmed by the former president’s comments denying he sexually assaulted her.

Ms Carroll’s attorneys previously told the court that Mr Trump’s statements unleashed a torrent of death threats, rape threats, and online vitriol towards her.

Mr Trump’s lawyer had argued that he should pay no further damages to Ms Carroll as her claims have “more holes than Swiss cheese”.

Ms Habba said that her client was not to blame for the threats that Ms Carroll received.

Earlier in the trial Judge Lewis Kaplan (no relation of the plaintiff’s lawyer) advised jurors not to use their real names with each other due to the sensitive nature of the case.

As it concluded, he advised them that they were free to discuss their experience. But he added that in his opinion they should not tell anyone they worked on this case.

Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed the various legal cases he faces are being orchestrated by allies of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

As the Republican party’s White House frontrunner, Mr Trump looks set for a rematch against Mr Biden in the November 2024 general election.

Defamation defeat a double-edged sword for Trump

