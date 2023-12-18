The Stakeholders meeting between President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and Former Governor Peter Odili of Rivers and Other Stakeholders has ended with far reaching resolutions.

The Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has agreed to withdraw all Court Cases instituted by him and his team against the members of the State House of Assembly who defected to the State House of Assembly will be withdrawn immediately.

The State House of Assembly is also to stop all impeachment proceedings against the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The meeting also agreed to recognise the leadership of the State House of Assembly as constituted under the leadership of Honourable Martin Amaewhule and the 27 defected lawmakers.

The meeting agreed to restore full funding to the State House of Assembly with a re-presentation of the 2024 Budget by the Governor to a properly constituted House of Assembly at a place of the House’s choosing.

The meeting also agreed on the re-presentation of the names of Commissioners who have resigned to the State House of Assembly.