Member representing Ado Odo Ota Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Olatunji Akinosi, has denied reports making the rounds on the social media that he slapped a policeman at the Iganmode Day celebration on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News, the lawmaker also described as untrue, reports that he slapped a female activist in May in Lagos state.

Honourable Olatunji Akinosi said he did not slap the policeman but only shoved him aside to avert a likely attack on the Deputy Governor.

He attributed the viral video to the handiwork of political detractors already manipulating ahead of 2027 elections.

He said his action was in the heat of anger and that the said policeman attached to one of the Senators from the State, Solomon Olamilekan, was not on legitimate assignment.