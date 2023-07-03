The House of Reps member representing Oju/Obi Federal constituency, has brokered peace between the two Oju and Ibilla communities.

David Ogewu achieved this through an expansive stakeholders meeting that brought together the Igede traditional council, elders and other leaders

The meeting held at the temporary palace of the first class chief of Igede Kingdom in Oju local government.

This is the aftermath of recent conflicts between the Oju and Ibilla communities in Oju Local Council of Benue State,

The crises has claimed several lives and led to the razing of houses and properties.

The crisis broke out between the two neigbouring communities over disagreements about a piece of land donated for a proposed University of Applied Science and Technology attracted to the area by a foreign based academic from the immediate community.

The House of Representatives member representing Oju/Obi Federal constituency has called for this peace meeting with the traditional council, political and community leaders.

It is to meant to broker peace between Ibila and Oju communities in Oju LGA.

The Igede Intermediate Traditional council and state government representatives are unhappy about the recent crises in Igede land, which is a deviation from the values of the land.

The Ufu-Utu is accepted before the gathering as a symbol and declaration of peace.

The meeting resolved to set up a fact-finding committee to look into both the remote and immediate causes of the upheaval and to proffer possible measures that would ensure that the disputed university site is open for work to continue.