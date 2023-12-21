Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi’s on his re-election to a third term with 89.6% of the vote.

“The convincing victory in the elections has become clear proof of the global recognition of your merits in resolving the socio-economic and foreign policy tasks in Egypt,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin commended President al-Sissi’s contribution to their countries’ reconciliation, reiterating his wish to “continue working together.

Relations between Egypt and Russia have strengthened considerably in recent years.

Mr. Sissi, whose country has traditionally been a key friend of the US, signed a strategic cooperation deal with Vladimir Putin in October 2018.

However, tensions between the countries had risen following the explosion of a Russian jet after it took off from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in 2015.

Terrorists claimed responsibility for the incident, which killed 224 people.

They secured an initial deal in November 2015 to construct Egypt’s first nuclear power facility, which is now under construction.

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, 69, will begin his new term in April, which is supposed to be his last under the Egyptian Constitution.

