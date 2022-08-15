Buhari congratulates Ruto on Election as Kenya’s President

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the General Elections on August 9, 2022.

The President also commends the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrates that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.

President Buhari says Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

While wishing Deputy President Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the President looks forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, and greater economic prosperity and social development.

The Nigerian leader also salutes President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years and the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism as well as strong influence and support on regional security.