President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos from Abuja ahead of Christmas celebrations.

President Tinubu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at exactly 15:54pm local time.

He was welcomed by Lagos state government officials led by Governor Sanwoolu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and crowd of supporters.

The presidential wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos was water tight with security operatives.

This is the second time that the president will be coming home for festivity as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

This is a home coming for President Bola Tinubu, who wil be joining Christian faithful to celebrate Christmas just as he did in June when he observed the Eid el Kabir festival with Muslims.