Osun State Government has ordered full investigations into the reported cases of alleged food poisoning at St James primary School B, Owoope Osogbo where eighteen pupils were hospitalised.

The Government also directed stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of its investigations.

A video of some pupils at St James Primary School B, Owoope hospitalised after eating free meals being provided by the state Government went viral on Monday.

They were said to have fallen ill after taking their lunch which was rice and egg prepared by the State food vendors known as ‘O Meal’.

This prompted TVC News Crew to visit the school.

Some parents visited the school to see how their children were faring.

But an altercation ensued as TVC Crew were prevented from seeing the Principal by some people who claimed to be officials of the state Government from the ministry of Education.

From there, the crew proceeded to the office of the Chairman of the the State Universal Basic Education, Ibukun Fadipe who said ‘O Meal’ doesn’t fall under his Agency’s supervision but directed them to meet the state Commissioner for Information for reaction.

Here, the State Commissioner, Kolapo Alimi clarified on what transpired and steps taken by the state Government.

He promised that Government will get to the root of the matter.

While noting that Government would be responsible for the medical bill of the affected pupils, the Commissioner said the Governor has directed enforcement of food standard and control as well as auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrence.