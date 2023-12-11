Sanitation workers known as street sweepers in the employ of the Ondo state Waste Management Agency on have protested over non-payment of their monthly stipends for five months.

Scores of the sweepers, especially old women and widows, took to the street to protest to the Ministry of Environment.

They expressed their displeasure over the insensitivity of the agency in charge of the payment of their salary.

They specifically alleged the management of the ZL Global Alliances, a private company in charge of waste management and recycling in the state, as responsible for their woes.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting sweepers, Oluwaseun Ogunniyi, said they were former staff at the Ondo State Waste Management that was contracted by the ZL Global Alliance from 2019.

Advertisement

Mrs. Ogunniyi explained that they have been sweeping the streets, highway roads, and markets and still being owed the stipend of N10,000 for five months.