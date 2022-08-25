Legislative Aides protest unpaid salaries, wages

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum have protested the non-payment of their over 33-month salary arrears.

Participants at a Capacity Building Workshop for Legislative Aides in Abuja took advantage of the opportunity to press their demands after exhausting all other constitutional avenues to have them addressed.

They complained about the National Assembly‘s favoritism and nepotism, which benefits only a small group of people and violates the principles of equity, justice, and fairness.

They want the Director General of the Institute to pile pressure on the leadership of the national assembly to address their growing concerns.

But the DG, Abubakar Suleiman urged the protesting legislative aides to channel their grievances to the National Assembly management and to pass their message with tact and decorum.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies said it is committed to providing quality training to 80% of the Legislative Aides in the National Assembly before the end of the 9th Assembly.

The Institute said it will continue to ensure that the training and retraining of Legislative Staff is sustained to guarantee a vibrant Legislature .

It also urged trainees to make good use of the knowledge acquired to impact on the country’s electoral process as they play critical roles in government transitions .