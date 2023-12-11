Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested sixty-two suspected criminals from various locations the state.

The suspects were paraded by the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye at the command’s headquarters.

He attributed the success recorded by the command to the effective synergy with other security agencies in the state.

Mr. Adeleye added that the joint patrol team introduced in September is strategic to guarantee safety of lives of residents and travellers.