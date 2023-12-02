A Commonwealth action group has been established to assist member nations in reducing methane emissions as a means of containing rising global temperatures within livable bounds.

This was announced on Saturday, December 2, 2023, by the Commonwealth Senior Communications Officer, Media and Public Affairs.

The new action group was announced at a ministerial gathering held in Dubai in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Methane, the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, is responsible for more than one-third of the global temperature rise. In the short term, it is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, who made the announcement, stated, “The latest emissions report reveals that we are not on track to meet the Paris Agreement goals due to our collective failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Under current policies, warming is likely to be 3 degrees Celsius. Unless we change course now, the existential threat will become an existential reality.

“Coordinated and urgent course correction is needed – and cutting methane emissions is the key”, she said.

Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo outlined his country’s approach to methane.

“Namibia is a net carbon sink and has ambitious low-carbon development strategies to remain so. Our goal is to become a world-class green hydrogen hub and develop our petroleum resources at the lowest possible emissions levels.

“Namibia is a signatory of the Global Methane Pledge. The government’s position is clear: we have zero tolerance for flaring and venting, and we will adopt the same for methane emissions.

“With assistance from the Commonwealth Secretariat, we are strengthening our regulatory framework for methane, including through a near-zero methane emission policy and a methane action plan. Through this Commonwealth action group, we look forward to collaborating with various stakeholders to turn these commitments into reality.”

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report A reduction of 45 per cent by 2030 is necessary to keep the Paris Climate Agreement’s target of limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The action group will be made up of Commonwealth countries and partners committed to sharing knowledge, expertise, technology, and policy solutions to reduce methane emissions and effect broader positive change.

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s support will be essential to the group, drawing on its extensive experience assisting countries such as Belize, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, and Uganda to combat methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.

Reduced methane emissions are one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to slow global warming.

The methane action group is part of the Commonwealth Sustainable Energy Agenda, which aims to accelerate the Commonwealth’s inclusive, just, and equitable transition to low-carbon energy systems.

