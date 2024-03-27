Nigeria’s minister of state for environment, Iziaq Salako says the country is committed to embarking on methane reduction projects that will enable the nation to meet its net zero emissions target by 2060.

This is as the ministry in partnership with the national oil spill detection and response agency is set to begin regular reviews of both international and indigenous oil companies as plans to ensure alignment with the goal of ending routine gas flaring by 2030.

The minister of state disclosed this at the national stakeholder’s engagement meeting on methane mitigation and reduction in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector on Tuesday in Abuja.

Reducing methane emissions, especially in the oil and gas sector, will strengthen climate action and unlock benefits for public health, food security, and economic development.