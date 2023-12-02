Congolese presidential candidate, Martin Fayulu, sees the upcoming elections as an opportunity to avenge the defeat he feels he suffered in the previous election in 2018.

At a campaign rally in Goma, Fayulu’s supporters turned out in their numbers, hailing him as president-elect.

His supporters said thet were counting on him as he was robbed for five years of the victory that the people gave him.

Advertisement

Fayulu has vowed to fight for electoral integrity by putting pressure on the judiciary and the electoral body CENI, whom he believes to be biased in favour of incumbent president Felix Tshisekedi.

In October, Fayulu, alongside five other presidential candidates, signed a statement calling for urgent measures to prevent potential fraud ahead of December 20.