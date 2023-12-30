The Chadian Supreme Court has definitively certified the results of a referendum for a new constitution organized by the military junta in control for the previous two and a half years, paving the way for elections in the country by the end of 2024.

According to the final results, the “yes” side received 85.90% of the vote, while the “no” side received 14.10%, with a turnout of 62.8%, the Supreme Court president said during a press conference.

The outcome of this voting, according to certain members of the opposition and civil society, resembles a referendum aimed to prepare the way for the election of the transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the Bloc Fédéral, an opposition coalition which had called for the results to be annulled on the grounds of several irregularities in the voting process.

The opposition, which had widely called for a boycott, denounced, in the words of Max Kemkoye, president of the Groupe de concertation des acteurs politiques (GCAP), “a second coup d’état by Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno”, in the face of results which, in his view, were not credible.

The new constitutional text is not very different from the one already in force, and still gives great power to the Head of State.

Mahamat Déby, 37, was proclaimed transitional president by the army on April 20, 2021, at the head of a junta of 15 generals, following the death of his father Idriss Déby Itno, who was killed by rebels on his way to the front.

Idriss Déby Itno had ruled the country with an iron fist for over 30 years.

The young general immediately promised elections after an 18-month transition period, and made a commitment to the African Union not to run.

Eighteen months later, his regime extended the transition by two years and authorized him to stand in the presidential elections scheduled for late 2024.