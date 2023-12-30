The UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has officially handed over to the national authorities one of its last camps in a large city in the north of the country, Timbuktu, before the end of its final withdrawal.

The MINUSMA sites in Timbuktu and Gao were the last to be turned over because plans were in place there for what the UN refers to as the “liquidation” of the mission—that is, things like giving the last of the mission’s equipment to the authorities or ending contracts—that would take place after January 1.

The threat of terrorist attacks in this area has made it necessary for MINUSMA to permanently relocate to Timbuktu.

The colonels who took power by force in 2020 in Bamako demanded in June, after months of deterioration in relations, the immediate departure of MINUSMA deployed since 2013 in this country in the grip of a deep multidimensional crisis.

On June 30, the UN Security Council terminated the mission’s mandate and granted it until December 31 to depart the nation.

Since then, under pressure from a military escalation between all the armed actors present on the ground, MINUSMA, whose numbers have hovered around 15,000 soldiers and police officers—more than 180 of whom have been killed in hostile acts—has staggered the handovers in occasionally challenging conditions in the North.