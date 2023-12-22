Boko Haram insurgents have vandalised tower T372 around Katsaita Village in Yobe State bringing down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

According to TCN, the incident, which took place at about 21:18 on Thursday, caused the failure of power supply to parts of the North East, namely, Yobe and Borno States.

The statement added that TCN engineers discovered the fallen towers, and the villagers confirmed they heard a loud explosion before the tower came down.