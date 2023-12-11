Bayern Munich have named a 19-man travelling squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on, confirming that Serge Gnabry will miss out.

The former Arsenal winger was forced off in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt with a muscle tendon injury. Bayern confirmed in a statement on Sunday that he had been ruled out of their “upcoming games”.

Goalkeeper Sven Ulerich, who has started three of Bayern’s five Champions League outings so far this season, has also been ruled out. The club has said he is unavailable due to an ankle injury.