Manchester United twice gave up one-goal leads in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a disappointing result for Erik ten Hag’s team who are desperately trying to climb up the Premier League standings.

Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur scored for Spurs, who remain fifth in the table, level with fourth-placed Arsenal on 40 points but having played a game more. United climbed a spot to seventh, but are eight points adrift of the top four.

United got off to a lively start with a goal from Rasmus Hojlund in the third minute. The 20-year-old scored for the second time in as many home games with a ferocious left-footed shot to the top corner.

Richarlison capitalised onthe home side’s poor marking to head in the equaliser from a corner in the 19th minute.

Marcus Rashford put United back on top just before the break with a quick one-two with Hojlund for his fourth goal of the season. Bentancur scored less than a minute after the interval, taking a pass from debutant Timo Werner before firing the ball past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Werner joined from RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old returns to the Premier League after a two year spell with Chelsea.

“First of all, I’m very happy to be back. It’s a lot of fun to play here. You see today it’s the best league with the tempo and the game,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“I enjoyed it very much. One point but in the next few days I can train more with the guys and it can go better.

“To play for a new club in this stadium against United, you’re always a bit nervous. You try to enjoy it.

“You always want to score as the offensive player but if you can assist, that is also good.”