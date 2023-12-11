The House Committee on Customs has renewed calls for a 90-day notice for policy change in the sector.

At the maiden interactive meeting with the legislators, the Nigeria Customs Service asked for the cooperation of lawmakers to achieve a harmonious relationships with border communities.

It’s the first meeting between the newly created House Committee on Customs and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Last week’s unceremonious increase in the exchange rate from N784 per dollar to N951 without notice tops the agenda.

The Committee renews adherence to a 90-day notice for any of such government policies.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale stresses agency’s commitment to submit to parliamentary authority.

As the interactive session opens, members spoke extensively on many issues including improved relations between the agency and border communities and the many checkpoints along border routes.

The Committee is also concerned about the whereabouts of 135 scanners.