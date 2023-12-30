Some natives of the Igbomotoru community in Bayelsa state have cried out over the destruction of fishing camps and valuables by suspected surveillance personnel of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited operating in the area.

They called on the federal and state governments to come to their aid as their means of livelihood are being eroded.

Fishing has been a major source of livelihood for the natives in the Niger Delta coastal areas since time immemorial.

In Bayelsa State, fishing camps are seen spread across the creeks with families passing the occupation to the generations after them.

But the recent destruction of some fishing camps in Igbomotoru has led to palpable fear among the natives as whole properties including fishing nets are burnt down over alleged illegal crude oil activities by suspected personnel of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

The protesters have taken their grievance to the community leaders as they seek immediate action on the matter. However, efforts to reach the management of the security outfit were unsuccessful as of press time.