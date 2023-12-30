The Defence Headquarters has dismissed as “misleading” a video video making rounds on social media depicting soldiers allegedly mistreating women under the caption: “Operation Rainbow in Plateau State”

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Saturday, described the video as misleading.

According to Brigadier General Tukur Gusau the video in question originated from an incident that took place in Sambisa forest in 2021, involving the spouses of Boko Haram members during the capture of strong holds of the Boko Haram insurgents and not in Plateau State as falsely claimed.

He added that the soldiers involved in the incident were promptly sanctioned and dealt with by the military authority at the time it occurred for their unprofessional conduct.

General Gusau explained that the dissemination of the old video, with a misleading location tag, is causing unnecessary alarm and has the potential to exacerbate the security situation on the Plateau.

According to him, the DHQ remains committed to fostering peace and stability in Plateau, and call on stakeholders and members of the public to support the efforts by refraining from spreading misinformation that could undermine the collective goal of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the residents.