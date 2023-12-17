The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji, Kaduna State, have graduated 276 junior military officers from Junior Course 96, which included 6 officers from allied nations.



The students of Junior Course 96 underwent a revamped curriculum that addressed the evolving challenges the nation confronts.

The Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Taireed Lagbaja, the special guest of honor revealed that this curriculum was specifically tailored by the college to acknowledge the intricate and adaptable nature of the threats faced by the nation.

Acknowledging the volatile, ambiguous, and complex operating environment, the curriculum emphasized various innovations focusing on critical thinking and refining other essential aspects of training.

Lt. Gen. Taireed Lagbaja expressed confidence that these officers, having undergone this training, will demonstrate enhanced effectiveness when deployed in operational fields.