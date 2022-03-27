Ukrainian forces repel Russian forces, retake key towns of Trostyanets, Poltavka, Malyniv

Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly regained recaptured key strategic locations of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast, Poltavka and Malynivka villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from the invading Russian forces.

The Ukrainian forces launched successful counter-offensives against the invading Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Southeast Ukraine.

After severe battle, Ukrainian forces successfully drove Russian forces out of the villages of Poltavka and Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Trostyanets, a city in Sumy Oblast, northeast Ukraine, was also liberated by Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested that the West provide arms immediately.

“Without extra tanks and planes, it is impossible to save Mariupol.

“We cannot take down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” President Zelensky said in his most recent address.

He also stated that Ukraine is “waiting much too long” for the necessary weapons.