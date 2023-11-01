Former U.S Treasury Secretary under President Barack Obama, has been confirmed as the Ambassador to Israel .

Jacob Lew was confirmed on a 53-43 vote.

The former treasury secretary will now shoulder the responsibility of navigating the complex and increasingly fraught relationship between the United States and Israel.

President Joe Biden nominated Lew in October to fill the post left vacant when Tom Nides left as ambassador in July.

Democrats say Lew’s wealth of government experience as Obama’s chief of staff and White House budget director makes him the right person to fill the post at a a critical moment in the two countries’ relationship.

As whispers of a potential ground invasion by Israel grow louder, the role of the United States, a steadfast ally of the Jewish State, becomes more crucial.

The region is in a state of turmoil, with war and terror activities escalating. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamist group, is at the heart of these tensions.

In this volatile landscape, Lew’s diplomatic acumen and strategic interventions will be seriously tested.

The confirmation of Lew as ambassador to Israel is a significant move, given the ongoing conflict and tensions in the Middle East. Lew has pledged to stand side by side with Israel’s leaders as they respond to Hamas, signaling a commitment to maintaining strong ties between the United States and Israel.