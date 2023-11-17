Barely few days to the Saturday Local Government Election in Taraba, the State House of Assembly has passed a bill reducing the tenure of the council chairmen from 3 years to 2 years.

The House Committee Chairman on Information Len Nelson disclosed to Tvcnews that the house is waiting for the Governor’s assent to the bill.

Preparations ahead of Saturday’s local governments election in Taraba state is in top gear as 19 political parties have indicated interest to contest in the election.

Advertisement

The electoral umpire has commenced distribution of sensitive electoral material across the sixteen local governments of the state.

The Executive chairman of the Commission told Tvcnews that the election will be credible, and the result will be widely accepted across party lines.

As campaigns gears up, the state is also feeling the heat of intense politicking.

Both the PDP and APC leaders spoke on the chances of their candidates emerging winners at the polls.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the state house of Assembly says it is working in synergy with the executive arm of government to achieve local governments autonomy

The spokesman house of Assembly says the parliament recently amended the state law to reduce the tenure of local government chairmen ahead of Saturday polls.

He commended governor Agbu Kefas for the payment of outstanding eight years allowances of house of assembly staff.

Saturday’s local governments election in Taraba will serve as litmus test for the credibility of the state electoral body in conducting a free and fair polls.