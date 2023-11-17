Workers in the maritime sector have been reassured of retaining their jobs, under the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Dockworkers and seafarers, under the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, over possible loss of jobs, were initially afraid of losing their jobs, due to the Blue Economy initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

But at an event in Lagos to introduce the Maritime Workers in-house magazine, they were assured of decent work and job security.

Advertisement

Stakeholders in the maritime sector also called for proper consultation, regarding deliberations on the Ports and Harbour Bill, which was reintroduced by the 10th National Assembly.

They concluded at the event that Nigeria has domestic laws to promote and drive the Marine and Blue economy.

These include; the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Act 2007, the Merchant Shipping Act, 2007 and the Nigerian Ports Authority Act,

Others are; the National Inland Waterways Authority Act, the Nigerian Shippers Council Act, the Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry Content Act, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency Act, as well as the Maritime Labour Convention Act 2006.