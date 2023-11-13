Two sanitation workers with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) were killed early on Monday by a ‘reckless’ driver in the Gbagada area of Lagos.



The driver, who is still at large, reportedly killed the sweepers who were discharging their duties around the Gbagada expressway axis while on top speed.

The agency also said security agencies are on the trail of the driver.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was evading arrest when he ran into the LAWMA workers.

Protesters who spoke with at the scene of the incident, accused officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) of chasing the driver who crushed the LAWMA workers to death.

The two sanitation workers are reportedly siblings residing in Ajenipa Street, Ladi-Lak area, Bariga.

Hundreds of motorists and commuters were trapped for hours in the gridlock along Oshodi-Gbagada expressway until normalcy was restored.

The gridlock had worsened when bystanders blocked both routes of the expressway, causing standstill in vehicular movement.

The influx of vehicles plying the lanes to navigate their destinations inward the expressway created a backlog of traffic that trapped many motorists including travellers heading to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

A statement by the agency reads in part: “The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) regrets to announce the tragic death of two of our esteemed sanitation workers, who were hit by a reckless driver, in the cause of discharging their lawful duties and rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed normalcy has been restored to area, noted that: “Most definitely, we will not allow a breakdown of law and order.”

Also, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted: “Gbagada Expressway … ALL CLEAR at the moment. The Nigeria Police formations still on the ground to forestall breakdown of Law and Order.”